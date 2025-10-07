Received the sad news that Professor Thomas Borody has passed away [via liver failure, I am told], as reported by one of his many protégés and influences, Dr Sabine Hazan. Source. Borody was an amazing doctor, who contributed to the development of the famous triple therapy for peptic ulcers (source), a cure which saved countless lives, and which arguably should have landed him a Nobel Prize (they’ve handed them out for far less). As if that were not enough, he then pioneered FMTs (a brilliant treatment whereby caca from a healthy person is inserted into the butt of a sick person) and more research into the microbiome, which could have important implications for us going forward, and has a role to play in the COVID scamdemic (more on this later). He was also quite a supportive and jolly character. He co-authored a book on the microbiome and faeces with Hazan entitled Let’s Talk SH!T. And while I never met him in real life, though I was once treated at his famous clinic, we connected digitally in recent times. When I sent around the update about my 2nd legal victory against the mandates he was delighted, responding in ALL CAPS! On my mentioning that he had in a way given me an FMT, and that it seemed to inadvertently help stabilise my weight, he responded that it sounds like he should treat himself :)
During the scamdemic the powers that be criticised Borody for promoting another triple therapy, including ivermectin, to treat COVID-19. Source. Of course, it was later found that ivermectin could indeed help, and the jabs - which no doubt became a huge financial success partly due to actual and cheap treatments being ‘overlooked’ - were found to be pretty crappy, maybe even negatively effective, and behind the rise in all kinds of health issues, like cancer.
Okay then.
I heard him talk very early on in 2020 about the invitro ivermectin studies at Melbourne University and its efficacy against COVII and his in vain attempt to get the government to investigate this low cost solution and was profoundly impressed by his courage, mind and heart. We need more like him. RIP.
I had never heard of Dr. Borody until today. I wish I had. Dr. Hazan is well known but I wonder why I did not hear about him. I thank you nonetheless for remembering him as he meets His rewards in Heaven which I daresay will be many based on his courage during Covid and speaking out. I feel great melancholy about his passing as I did for dear Dr. Stone and Dr. Zelensky ; three heroes of our time.
On the lighter side, I thank him for fecal transplants and how they have helped people and pets too. As I have always said, life seems to revolve around the pooper!
Thank you for all your work Dr. Borody and now to enjoy the glorious realms of Heaven. You have been a good and faithful servant to our Lord. 75 years well spent.