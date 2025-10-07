Okay Then News

User's avatar
Will HaC's avatar
Will HaC
17hEdited

I heard him talk very early on in 2020 about the invitro ivermectin studies at Melbourne University and its efficacy against COVII and his in vain attempt to get the government to investigate this low cost solution and was profoundly impressed by his courage, mind and heart. We need more like him. RIP.

Lori's avatar
Lori
17h

I had never heard of Dr. Borody until today. I wish I had. Dr. Hazan is well known but I wonder why I did not hear about him. I thank you nonetheless for remembering him as he meets His rewards in Heaven which I daresay will be many based on his courage during Covid and speaking out. I feel great melancholy about his passing as I did for dear Dr. Stone and Dr. Zelensky ; three heroes of our time.

On the lighter side, I thank him for fecal transplants and how they have helped people and pets too. As I have always said, life seems to revolve around the pooper!

Thank you for all your work Dr. Borody and now to enjoy the glorious realms of Heaven. You have been a good and faithful servant to our Lord. 75 years well spent.

