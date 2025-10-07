Hazan will carry the torch. Source .

Received the sad news that Professor Thomas Borody has passed away [via liver failure, I am told], as reported by one of his many protégés and influences, Dr Sabine Hazan. Source. Borody was an amazing doctor, who contributed to the development of the famous triple therapy for peptic ulcers (source), a cure which saved countless lives, and which arguably should have landed him a Nobel Prize (they’ve handed them out for far less). As if that were not enough, he then pioneered FMTs (a brilliant treatment whereby caca from a healthy person is inserted into the butt of a sick person) and more research into the microbiome, which could have important implications for us going forward, and has a role to play in the COVID scamdemic (more on this later). He was also quite a supportive and jolly character. He co-authored a book on the microbiome and faeces with Hazan entitled Let’s Talk SH!T. And while I never met him in real life, though I was once treated at his famous clinic, we connected digitally in recent times. When I sent around the update about my 2nd legal victory against the mandates he was delighted, responding in ALL CAPS! On my mentioning that he had in a way given me an FMT, and that it seemed to inadvertently help stabilise my weight, he responded that it sounds like he should treat himself :)

During the scamdemic the powers that be criticised Borody for promoting another triple therapy, including ivermectin, to treat COVID-19. Source. Of course, it was later found that ivermectin could indeed help, and the jabs - which no doubt became a huge financial success partly due to actual and cheap treatments being ‘overlooked’ - were found to be pretty crappy, maybe even negatively effective, and behind the rise in all kinds of health issues, like cancer.

Okay then.

