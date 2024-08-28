They being the hypocritical governments around the world, Big Tech, and the mainstream media, as well as the people that own them all. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg now acknowledges “that his teams were “pressured” by the Biden White House to censor some content around the Covid-19 pandemic”. Source. I have experienced this myself, having had a simple share of a mainstream medical journal article removed. This is the same government that told us to trust the - approved - science (source), authorised (source) and even mandated COVID-19 vaccines (source), and who disingenuously champion freedoms, including free speech, whilst even promising to “protect the independence and intellectual freedom of scientists”. Source. And the same government that lied via bots and fake social media accounts, even spreading ‘anti-vax messages’ throughout Asia, apparently in the service of Pfizer and as an FU to China, and even admitted it, without so much as an apology.

Okay then.

As for transparency, the NIH, another federal agency, along with the CDC and the FDA, recently had emails released which showed a clear plan “to draft a response to the letter that doesn’t actually answer the questions in the letter but rather presents a narrative of what happened at a high level”. Source.

Okay then.

Over in Israel, The Times of Israel reports: “In 2021, the Health Ministry received some 345,200 reports on side effects caused by the coronavirus vaccine, sent by hospitals and Health Maintenance Organizations, the Comptroller’s Office said, but just 18 percent of reports were accurately recorded in the ministry’s database. The other 82% of reports were lost due to technical errors and system malfunctions.” Source. The reports must have been left with the young and inexperienced Moshe, who walked home, tripped, probably distracted due to some suspected terror attack, and - whooshka! - they all just disappeared into the wind. Maybe they’ll be found in 75 years.

Okay then.

And in Australia the government decided not to accept my submission to their inquiry into excess mortality. Source. Even though they clearly had room, accepting even low-value and anonymous submissions. Even though I was invited, and prepared a submission based on peer-reviewed medical journal articles. Senator Malcolm Roberts, one of Australia’s very few ‘good guy’ politicians, wondered why I wasn’t there. Now he can wonder about a few more things. A far cry from my experience with the US Senate earlier this year. Such treatment, particularly in my own country, is just the norm. Despite my success with published articles (particularly the JECP articles, arguing alongside Peter Doshi that the effectiveness and safety of the jabs are likely highly exaggerated; and the AJGP article on negative effectiveness which went kinda viral), and legal victories concerning the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. I continue to get ignored by the mainstream media, and our friends in the alternative media (with some rare exceptions, like Jason Olbourne of TNT Radio, and, incredibly, Dr Robert Malone), am silenced by universities, and my social media is afflicted by pornbots. Lots of proper science and good arguments, from me and others, gets ignored and even censored. But keep believing they want you to ‘trust the science’ and exercise your right to free speech.

Okay then.

Share