As Muslim employees of the same great Australian organisation that fired me* are “bragging about killing Israeli patients” (source), there’s been a bunch of Islamist terror attacks in Europe, and elsewhere, it’s impossible to keep up. In the last few days we’ve had one in Austria, perpetrated by a Syrian, which “left a 14-year-old boy dead” (source); and another in Munich, Germany, perpetrated by an Afghan, which left a “mother, 37, and her two-year-old daughter” dead and at “least 37 people were injured” (source). The Afghan terrorist drove a car “into a crowd of people at a trade union rally” (organiser ver.di ironically is very pro-migration [source]), and the “attack also occurred on the eve of the Munich Security Conference”, who are obviously doing a bang up job. He also appeared to be a legal migrant and well integrated, having “worked for a security service and participated in bodybuilding competitions”, with “more than 100,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok”. Source.
Thankfully, we have the establishment ready to tell us who to blame for these atrocities. It’s definitely not Islam, even if this is the sort of thing the Prophet and his immediate followers did (without the cars). And it’s not the actual Muslim migrants slaughtering the hosts that they should be grateful to. Of course not, they’re the real victims here. No, it’s your fault. If you don’t want such people coming into your country and murdering your loved ones, you’re an Islamophobe and a racist, and you’re the reason these things happen, at least according to people like British Pakistani Muslim journalist Shaikh Bushra: “Harming people is never acceptable. However, Germany really needs to get a grip with its increasing demonisation of Muslims, ethnic minorities and migrants. With the racist AfD party on the rise, unfortunately a symptom of such hate often results in hate.” Source. It’s like when they told us that President Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ would lead to more Muslim terrorism. Source. If only we stupid Westerners would realise that not wanting these things to happen is what causes these things to happen! Except… Muslims have been persecuting non-Muslims and other Muslims since the very beginning. Source: read a damned history book.
Okay then.
But wait, there’s more. As is so often the case with our increasingly pusillanimous society, some of the victims’ own families “appealed for the attack not to be abused to foment hatred”. Source. And in another twist, the slain mother is reportedly “Amel, who was born in Algeria”. It would seem that it’s not just the natives in the West that need to be worried.
Okay then.
*Extra: NSW Health, and because I would not submit to the absurd COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Extra: These people are so blind. If it were true that the so-called Islamophobia of some Westerners causes Islamic terror attacks, because hate breeds hate, then wouldn’t Islamophobia also be caused by the hate these Muslims show Westerners? And of course, it’s not just ‘hate’, like some mean tweets or vigorous protesting, we’re talking rape and murder here. And there’s way more of the latter I haven’t mentioned. Like the killing of a man in Sweden for burning one of his books - a copy of the Quran. Source. And “the world’s first openly gay imam” was killed recently, in South Africa. Source. One wonders how long it will take for our LGBT-loving lefties to finally realise that they truly have some strange bedfellows.
