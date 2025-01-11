How the turn tables… In the middle of his MAGA rebrand, and looking like an undercover cop holding two skateboards and about to say “How do you do, fellow Trump supporters?”, Facebook/Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg (not sure they want you, keep building that bunker, buddy), fresh from ditching fact-checkers, which are “too politically biased” (source), and as we know are very often wrong, has admitted that the Biden administration would call up his team, “scream at them and curse”, to take down funny memes and “things that were honestly true” about COVID-19 vaccines, including “anything that says that vaccines might have side effects”. Source. Which they obviously do.

This is no joke. Unlike the fake news mainstream media… Meta platforms are used by over “77% of Internet users, about 3.59 billion people”. Source. [By comparison, the famed CNN’s streaming service, CNN+, which cost them hundreds of millions of dollars, was canned, basically for pulling in fewer viewers than me… (source)] This is misinformation and disinformation on a ridonkulous scale. It’s nothing we didn’t already know. It was already reported in the mainstream news that Facebook’s own oversight board found that Facebook incorrectly censored discussion on hydroxchloroquine. Emails released over the past few years revealed that the Biden administration pressured companies like Facebook/Meta, Twitter/X, and Amazon to censor dissenting posts about COVID-19, continuing the trend of the MSM eventually confirming ‘conspiracy theories’ as true. And I experienced it directly, having had a glorified share of a medical journal article removed from Facebook, without explanation. But it’s nice hearing it straight from the robot’s mouth, and admitting that the government is not just into censorship, but censorship of information that is TRUE. Lawsuits are coming, belee dat!

Okay then.

Extra: These are the people that lied to you about WMDs. These are the people that lied to you about Russiagate, Laptopgate, and spread ‘anti-vax’ misinformation to Coloured people while calling those asking reasonable questions ‘anti-vaxxers’. But sure, trust them with your lives. Even when they’ve also clearly lied about the jabs.

Extra: Who are the infamous they? The richest people on the planet, and their underlings; once a conspiracy theory, now obviously and even necessarily true (monopolisation). The same ones that profited bigly even in the early days of the scamdemic, while we suffered. The same ones that tell us to live our lives a certain way, while they do the complete opposite.

