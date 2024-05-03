Okay Then News
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
My 2nd win against COVID vaccine mandates!
I won! Again! **** yeah! Keep fighting, and don’t ever give up, because we can hold these bastards to account! We just need to figure out the best ways…
May 3
•
Raphael Lataster, PhD
36
Share this post
My 2nd win against COVID vaccine mandates!
okaythennews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
Two thirds of deaths occur soon after COVID-19 vaccination?
A TGA (effectively a part of the Australian government) document reports on timeframes for “death in people who have been vaccinated with a COVID-19…
May 1
•
Raphael Lataster, PhD
25
Share this post
Two thirds of deaths occur soon after COVID-19 vaccination?
okaythennews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
April 2024
Dr Mercola torches COVID jabs, cites Doshi-Lataster research
Not very familiar with Dr Mercola, having a background in allopathic medicine, but the fake news New York Times calls him the “the chief spreader of…
Apr 30
•
Raphael Lataster, PhD
28
Share this post
Dr Mercola torches COVID jabs, cites Doshi-Lataster research
okaythennews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Great replacement theory is wrong, it's already happened
At least in some places, including major European capital cities. Dutch muckraker Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s recent speech on the ‘great replacement theory…
Apr 29
•
Raphael Lataster, PhD
16
Share this post
Great replacement theory is wrong, it's already happened
okaythennews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Critique of Lin et al.'s claims that COVID unvaccinated have been dropping like flies
As long-time OTN readers will know I am fighting against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and this necessitates doing a bit of research on the jabs. Some…
Apr 23
•
Raphael Lataster, PhD
29
Share this post
Critique of Lin et al.'s claims that COVID unvaccinated have been dropping like flies
okaythennews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
COVID-19 vaccines linked to long COVID
Because of course they are. It was only last month that we were ‘celebrating’ Long COVID Awareness Day whilst discussing the possibility that there’s no…
Apr 22
•
Raphael Lataster, PhD
22
Share this post
COVID-19 vaccines linked to long COVID
okaythennews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Excess deaths continues and now they're hiding it?
Excess deaths, coinciding with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, is a thing, and is still a thing. The Australian government is officially looking into it…
Apr 17
•
Raphael Lataster, PhD
26
Share this post
Excess deaths continues and now they're hiding it?
okaythennews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Fake news CNN calls vaccine injuries "falsehoods"
A running joke amongst those of us who are more critical of the mainstream media is that a so-called conspiracy theory will turn out to be true within…
Apr 11
•
Raphael Lataster, PhD
34
Share this post
Fake news CNN calls vaccine injuries "falsehoods"
okaythennews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
New study links COVID-19 vaccines to cancer
Cancer is on the rise in the young and of course the experts find it to be “a mystery”. Source. Apparently hasn’t crossed their minds that maybe the…
Apr 10
•
Raphael Lataster, PhD
31
Share this post
New study links COVID-19 vaccines to cancer
okaythennews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Australian Senate looking into excess deaths
In what may be a world-first the Australian Senate is officially looking into the problem of excess deaths, something that is undeniably occurring, even…
Apr 6
•
Raphael Lataster, PhD
39
Share this post
Australian Senate looking into excess deaths
okaythennews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
They want you jabbed, drugged, sick, weak, dumb, poor, sad, compliant
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), responsible for the health of Americans (and beyond), effectively a branch of the US government…
Apr 4
•
Raphael Lataster, PhD
25
Share this post
They want you jabbed, drugged, sick, weak, dumb, poor, sad, compliant
okaythennews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
13 reasons I finally decided to take the COVID jab. Number 9 will blow your mind!
Update: April Fools’ joke. I didn’t get the jab and I don’t have a husband. This would seem a bit odd considering much of OTN’s focus has been on the…
Apr 1
•
Raphael Lataster, PhD
39
Share this post
13 reasons I finally decided to take the COVID jab. Number 9 will blow your mind!
okaythennews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
© 2024 Okay Then News
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts