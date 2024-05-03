Okay Then News

April 2024

Dr Mercola torches COVID jabs, cites Doshi-Lataster research
Not very familiar with Dr Mercola, having a background in allopathic medicine, but the fake news New York Times calls him the “the chief spreader of…
  
Raphael Lataster, PhD
Great replacement theory is wrong, it's already happened
At least in some places, including major European capital cities. Dutch muckraker Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s recent speech on the ‘great replacement theory…
  
Raphael Lataster, PhD
Critique of Lin et al.'s claims that COVID unvaccinated have been dropping like flies
As long-time OTN readers will know I am fighting against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and this necessitates doing a bit of research on the jabs. Some…
  
Raphael Lataster, PhD
COVID-19 vaccines linked to long COVID
Because of course they are. It was only last month that we were ‘celebrating’ Long COVID Awareness Day whilst discussing the possibility that there’s no…
  
Raphael Lataster, PhD
Excess deaths continues and now they're hiding it?
Excess deaths, coinciding with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, is a thing, and is still a thing. The Australian government is officially looking into it…
  
Raphael Lataster, PhD
Fake news CNN calls vaccine injuries "falsehoods"
A running joke amongst those of us who are more critical of the mainstream media is that a so-called conspiracy theory will turn out to be true within…
  
Raphael Lataster, PhD
New study links COVID-19 vaccines to cancer
Cancer is on the rise in the young and of course the experts find it to be “a mystery”. Source. Apparently hasn’t crossed their minds that maybe the…
  
Raphael Lataster, PhD
Australian Senate looking into excess deaths
In what may be a world-first the Australian Senate is officially looking into the problem of excess deaths, something that is undeniably occurring, even…
  
Raphael Lataster, PhD
They want you jabbed, drugged, sick, weak, dumb, poor, sad, compliant
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), responsible for the health of Americans (and beyond), effectively a branch of the US government…
  
Raphael Lataster, PhD
13 reasons I finally decided to take the COVID jab. Number 9 will blow your mind!
Update: April Fools’ joke. I didn’t get the jab and I don’t have a husband. This would seem a bit odd considering much of OTN’s focus has been on the…
  
Raphael Lataster, PhD
