It’s done. Trump is President again. Biden ended up (preemptively!) pardoning serial liar Fauci (and Biden’s relatives). Source. And, gigachad that he is, Trump announced that he would reinstate military service members let go over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, with full backpay. Source. Can we make him President over the whole world already? More on COVID in a minute.

President Trump dominated the 2024 US Elections. Despite the dodgy polling and assassination attempts, and the clear media bias (extra source), not to mention the never-ending disinformation, Trump won the electoral college quite easily, sweeping the swing states, and won the popular vote by over 2 million votes; and his party won the Senate, the House, and have the majority of governors, and state legislatures. He was given a huge mandate by people of all sexes, sexual orientations, genders, ethnicities, and religions, to control the borders, stop males entering female spaces, push back against identity politics, give us the freedom to take or not to take highly novel pharmaceutical products, and more.

Trump also won in 2016, and in 2020 - which we’ll get back to - he added over 10m votes (with another couple million added this time around). During this time period we’ve had right-wing and so-called ‘far-right’ politicians/parties/policies doing very well, such as with Wilders, Milei, Maloni, the rise of nationalist parties throughout Europe, Brexit, and Bukele’s ‘controversial’ methods (jailing criminals) doing a fantastic job in cleaning up El Salvador. Not to mention the Voice vote here in Australia, with the majority of the population and every single state voting ‘no’ to special treatment of Indigenous Australians, as if they were somehow more worthy than the rest of us. It seems very clear that over the past decade or so, people all over the developed world have had enough of hypocritical woke bullshit. This, combined with the yuuuuuge drop in votes for Biden/Harris in 2024 (around 6 million votes), to say nothing of all the shenanigans that went on in 2020, and the confirmed manipulative conspiracies against President Trump, should have us asking if 2020 was stolen. In my view it was, as polls have indicated that had the mainstream media reported on Trump’s successes and things like Laptopgate, Trump would have easily won. But was the election stolen in a more hands-on way?

Despite the growing population, including the growing (typically Democrat-voting) immigrant population, and the increased rhetoric around democracy’s - and even the world’s - very existence being at stake, not to mention Trump’s being a convicted felon, the Democrats somehow lost around 6 million votes from 2020 to 2024. In fact, despite the increased population, Harris performed poorly compared with Biden in just about every single county and state. Source. So striking is this fact that around election night Democrats were the ones denying the legitimacy of the election, supposing that Trump cheated his way to victory, wondering where the hell millions of Democrat votes went. Source. Could it be that the Trump supporters were right, and it was in fact 2020 that was stolen, that the huge jump in Democrat votes from 2016 to 2020 was fake?

Which group is right? Which election was stolen, 2020 or 2024? I’m guessing it’s not 2024, particularly with President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s army of poll watchers and lawyers working to stamp out the sort of dodginess we saw 4 years earlier. Source. Funny how that works, huh? More efforts are made to ensure the election truly is free and fair, and somehow Trump wins, by millions of votes, and the Democrats lose millions of votes since 2020. So was it 2020 that was stolen? Well, there was this thing called COVID. Not only did it lead to a shift against Trump when he was huge favourite to win the 2020 election, given that his America was kicking all sorts of ass, but it led to a huge increase in postal voting - because people were scared of catching a glorified cold. Democrats pushed for it. Source. And wouldn’t you know it, apparently postal voting is a great way to conduct electoral fraud. Source. Even heavily biased Snopes accepts that the notion that many countries restrict postal voting due to concerns about fraud is ‘partly true’. Source. Indeed, it wasn’t too long ago that Democrats were the ones warning us about this. Source.

Maybe postal voting fraud helps explain my experience half a world away of watching the 2020 election vote tallies go up for Biden as Americans slept (and counting should have stopped). Maybe that explains why there were so many more votes for the Dems in 2020, and why so many vanished in 2024 when poll watchers and lawyers were doing a much better job in scrutinising everything. Maybe Kash Patel, Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, will come good on his claims to expose and prosecute “people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections”. Source.

In any case the world already feels safer and more just. Strangely enough, we have a bunch of people worried about what Trump will do in office. As if he wasn’t already president, and somehow failed to blow up the world. In fact, I recall that he didn’t start any new wars, worked hard to end some, gave us some peace deals, the economy was booming, and the world wasn’t on fire. If not for COVID-19, which they both blamed him for and possibly used to cheat (and profit), he would have easily won in 2020. But Trump undisputedly won in 2024, and by recognising the injustice of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and bringing RFK Jr - a man so obsessed with the health of our children he must be ‘far right’ - in to shake shit up (not to mention the Gaza ceasefire - source), he’s already off to a great start.

Okay then.

